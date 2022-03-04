Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 12.19%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) was valued at $72.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $73.85 while reaching the peak value of $75.57 and lowest value recorded on the day was $73.21. The stock current value is $75.23.Recently in News on November 9, 2021, S&P Dow Jones Indices and the Lima Stock Exchange Launch the S&P/BVL Peru General ESG Index. S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”), the world’s leading index provider, and the Lima Stock Exchange (“BVL), today announced the debut of the S&P/BVL Peru General ESG Index, the latest in S&P DJI’s growing family of global ESG indices based on some of the world’s most highly-tracked regional and country-specific benchmarks. You can read further details here

Southern Copper Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $75.57 on 03/03/22, with the lowest value was $60.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) full year performance was 5.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Southern Copper Corporation shares are logging -9.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $54.92 and $83.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1315589 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) recorded performance in the market was 21.91%, having the revenues showcasing 31.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.84B, as it employees total of 13777 workers.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Southern Copper Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 62.95, with a change in the price was noted +16.63. In a similar fashion, Southern Copper Corporation posted a movement of +28.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,088,610 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCCO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Southern Copper Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.54%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Southern Copper Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.87%, alongside a boost of 5.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.06% during last recorded quarter.