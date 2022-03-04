Market data suggests positive returns on First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS), which is $1.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.98 after opening rate of $1.73 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.645 before closing at $1.73.Recently in News on March 1, 2022, First High-School Education Group Announces Appointment of Independent Director. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (“First High-School Education Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FHS), an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China, today announced the appointment of Ms. Ning Zhou (“Ms. Zhou”) as an independent director of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) and a member of the audit committee of the Board, effective from February 26, 2022. Upon the effectiveness of Ms. Zhou’s appointment, the Board will consist of six directors, including three independent directors. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. shares are logging -80.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $9.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 673210 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) recorded performance in the market was 26.11%, having the revenues showcasing -24.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.35M, as it employees total of 2413 workers.

Market experts do have their say about First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1816, with a change in the price was noted -1.01. In a similar fashion, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -33.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 237,490 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FHS is recording 1.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical breakdown of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS)

Raw Stochastic average of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.11%. The shares increased approximately by 0.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.43% during last recorded quarter.