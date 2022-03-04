LSB Industries Inc. (LXU): Up ahead of its competition

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is priced at $19.67 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.55 and reached a high price of $19.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.08. The stock touched a low price of $17.40.Recently in News on March 3, 2022, LSB Industries Announces Upsize and Pricing of $200 Million Private Offering of 6.250% Senior Secured Notes Due 2028. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) (“LSB”) today announced the pricing of $200 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) which will be sold in a private offering to eligible purchasers. The Notes constitute a further issuance of the 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, of which $500 million aggregate principal amount was issued on October 14, 2021. The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $175 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by all of LSB’s existing subsidiaries and by certain of LSB’s future domestic wholly owned subsidiaries. You can read further details here

LSB Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.69 on 03/03/22, with the lowest value was $9.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) full year performance was 560.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LSB Industries Inc. shares are logging 3.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 600.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.81 and $19.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1132840 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) recorded performance in the market was 78.01%, having the revenues showcasing 118.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.63B, as it employees total of 573 workers.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LSB Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.45, with a change in the price was noted +10.10. In a similar fashion, LSB Industries Inc. posted a movement of +105.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 344,265 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LXU is recording 1.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.10.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of LSB Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of LSB Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 78.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 213.75%, alongside a boost of 560.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 86.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 118.56% during last recorded quarter.