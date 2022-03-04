Investors have a limited window left to buy Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) is priced at $39.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $41.33 and reached a high price of $41.33, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $39.58. The stock touched a low price of $39.44.Recently in News on March 3, 2022, Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering. Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or the “Company”), the parent holding company of Veritex Community Bank, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,947,369 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $38.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million. The net proceeds to the Company, after deducting the underwriting discounts but before deducting the estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be approximately $141.8 million. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 592,105 shares of Company common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. You can read further details here

Veritex Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.33 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $37.09 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) full year performance was 32.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Veritex Holdings Inc. shares are logging -13.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.28 and $45.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1495906 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) recorded performance in the market was -0.50%, having the revenues showcasing 0.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.87B, as it employees total of 636 workers.

Specialists analysis on Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Veritex Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.56, with a change in the price was noted -0.72. In a similar fashion, Veritex Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -1.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 285,911 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VBTX is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Trends and Technical analysis: Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Veritex Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.39%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.06%, alongside a boost of 32.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.69% during last recorded quarter.