Investors have a limited window left to buy Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is priced at $2.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.96 and reached a high price of $2.9651, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.92. The stock touched a low price of $2.63.Recently in News on February 10, 2022, Cipher Mining Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2021 Business Update Conference Call. Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced it will provide a business update and release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results before U.S. markets open on Friday, March 4, 2022. Cipher will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Cipher Mining Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.72 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.33 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) full year performance was -73.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cipher Mining Inc. shares are logging -82.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.33 and $15.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 553544 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) recorded performance in the market was -42.98%, having the revenues showcasing -65.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 646.75M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cipher Mining Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.43, with a change in the price was noted -5.25. In a similar fashion, Cipher Mining Inc. posted a movement of -66.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,235,094 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CIFR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Raw Stochastic average of Cipher Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.62%, alongside a downfall of -73.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -65.67% during last recorded quarter.