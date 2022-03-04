Here is why Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.81%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM), which is $15.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.58 after opening rate of $16.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.265 before closing at $17.18.Recently in News on February 17, 2022, Latham Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date. Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 before the market opens on March 10, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Latham Group Inc. shares are logging -54.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.69 and $34.73.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 779004 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) recorded performance in the market was -37.32%, having the revenues showcasing -39.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.03B, as it employees total of 2175 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.27, with a change in the price was noted +2.59. In a similar fashion, Latham Group Inc. posted a movement of +19.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 712,500 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SWIM is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.66.

Technical breakdown of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

Raw Stochastic average of Latham Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.01%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Latham Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.32%. The shares increased approximately by -4.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.95% during last recorded quarter.