Gear up for the change! Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) has hit the volume of 1311330

For the readers interested in the stock health of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN). It is currently valued at $1.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.42, after setting-off with the price of $1.31. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.29 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.30.Recently in News on March 1, 2022, Lipocine Announces Regulatory Guidance on LPCN 1144 in Non-cirrhotic NASH. Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders, today provided an update from the Type C guidance meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding the development path for LPCN 1144. LPCN 1144 is targeted for treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in non-cirrhotic men. NASH is a more advanced state of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (“NAFLD”) and can progress to a cirrhotic liver or liver failure, require liver transplant, and can result in hepatocellular carcinoma/liver cancer, and can lead to death. You can read further details here

Lipocine Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4200 on 03/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.8032 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) full year performance was 0.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lipocine Inc. shares are logging -30.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $2.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1311330 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) recorded performance in the market was 42.27%, having the revenues showcasing 38.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 120.43M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

The Analysts eye on Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lipocine Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0863, with a change in the price was noted +0.36. In a similar fashion, Lipocine Inc. posted a movement of +34.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 570,420 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPCN is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

Raw Stochastic average of Lipocine Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.91%.

Considering, the past performance of Lipocine Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.63%, alongside a boost of 0.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.24% during last recorded quarter.