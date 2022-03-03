The countdown is on: Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) is priced at $17.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.65 and reached a high price of $17.43, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.46. The stock touched a low price of $16.55.Recently in News on March 2, 2022, Fulton Financial Corporation and Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announce Merger, Strengthening Fulton’s Presence in Philadelphia. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) (“Fulton”) and Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBIP) (“Prudential”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) under which Prudential will merge with and into Fulton in a stock and cash transaction. You can read further details here

Prudential Bancorp Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.43 on 03/02/22, with the lowest value was $13.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) full year performance was 18.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Prudential Bancorp Inc. shares are logging 7.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.25 and $15.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1431272 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) recorded performance in the market was 25.99%, having the revenues showcasing 19.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 132.77M, as it employees total of 88 workers.

The Analysts eye on Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Prudential Bancorp Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.33, with a change in the price was noted +2.06. In a similar fashion, Prudential Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of +13.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,731 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PBIP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP)

Raw Stochastic average of Prudential Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.88%.

Considering, the past performance of Prudential Bancorp Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.61%, alongside a boost of 18.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.99% during last recorded quarter.