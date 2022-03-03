Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF), which is $0.84 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.21 after opening rate of $1.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7403 before closing at $1.32.Recently in News on December 30, 2021, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PHCF) (“Puhui” or the “Company”), a third-party wealth management service provider with a focus on wealth management services for high net worth individuals and corporate clients, today announced the completion of its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on December 30, 2021 at the Company’s headquarters located at Rooms 801 and 802, 8th Floor, W1 Office Building, Oriental Commerce Tower, No.1 Chang An Street, Dong Cheng District, Beijing, PRC 100006. You can read further details here

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7000 on 03/01/22, with the lowest value was $0.7040 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) full year performance was -82.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares are logging -86.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $6.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1392274 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) recorded performance in the market was -43.75%, having the revenues showcasing -42.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.53M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Analysts verdict on Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3934, with a change in the price was noted -1.14. In a similar fashion, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -57.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 494,069 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHCF is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.82%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.78%, alongside a downfall of -82.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.21% during last recorded quarter.