Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS). It is currently valued at $78.78. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $79.005, after setting-off with the price of $78.18. Company’s stock value dipped to $78.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $77.65.Recently in News on March 1, 2022, Otis Receives CNMV Approval of Voluntary Public Tender Offer for Remaining Interest in Zardoya Otis. Otis Worldwide Corp. (NYSE: OTIS) today announced it has received approval from the Spanish National Securities Exchange Commission (“CNMV”) for the voluntary public tender offer made by its wholly-owned subsidiary Opal Spanish Holdings, S.A. (“OSH”), to acquire the remaining 49.98% interest in Zardoya Otis, S.A. (“ZOSA”) not currently owned by Otis. The price of the offer is 7.07 euros per share in cash. Otis plans to publish the regulatory announcement of the tender in the listing bulletins of the Spanish stock exchanges today. As such, the acceptance period is expected to begin on March 2 and to end on April 1. You can read further details here

Otis Worldwide Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $88.22 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $73.10 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) full year performance was 17.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Otis Worldwide Corporation shares are logging -15.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $62.76 and $92.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3266167 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) recorded performance in the market was -9.52%, having the revenues showcasing -2.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.66B, as it employees total of 69000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Otis Worldwide Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 82.98, with a change in the price was noted -5.60. In a similar fashion, Otis Worldwide Corporation posted a movement of -6.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,495,161 in trading volumes.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Otis Worldwide Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Otis Worldwide Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.57%, alongside a boost of 17.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.01% during last recorded quarter.