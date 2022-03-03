Linde plc (LIN): Up ahead of its competition

Linde plc (LIN) is priced at $290.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $284.12 and reached a high price of $292.03, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $282.56. The stock touched a low price of $282.44.Recently in News on February 28, 2022, Linde plc: Linde Announces Dividend Increase for 2022 and New $10 Billion Share Repurchase Program. Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)(FWB:LIN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share, reflecting a 10% increase over the previous quarter’s dividend. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 11, 2022. You can read further details here

Linde plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $352.18 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $276.75 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Linde plc (LIN) full year performance was 17.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Linde plc shares are logging -17.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $241.88 and $352.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2963924 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Linde plc (LIN) recorded performance in the market was -16.23%, having the revenues showcasing -8.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 142.62B, as it employees total of 72159 workers.

Linde plc (LIN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 22 analysts gave the Linde plc a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 320.84, with a change in the price was noted -8.96. In a similar fashion, Linde plc posted a movement of -3.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,746,082 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LIN is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Linde plc (LIN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Linde plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Linde plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.75%, alongside a boost of 17.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.78% during last recorded quarter.