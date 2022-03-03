Here is why Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.23%

At the end of the latest market close, Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) was valued at $7.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.22 while reaching the peak value of $7.235 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.72. The stock current value is $6.89.Recently in News on February 25, 2022, Riskified Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F. Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.riskified.com/ or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Riskified Ltd. shares are logging -82.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.48 and $40.48.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1356714 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) recorded performance in the market was -12.34%, having the revenues showcasing -27.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.11B, as it employees total of 615 workers.

The Analysts eye on Riskified Ltd. (RSKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Riskified Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.94, with a change in the price was noted -13.18. In a similar fashion, Riskified Ltd. posted a movement of -65.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,170,748 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RSKD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Riskified Ltd. (RSKD)

Raw Stochastic average of Riskified Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.43%.

Considering, the past performance of Riskified Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.34%. The shares increased approximately by 14.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.40% during last recorded quarter.