Gear up for the change! Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has hit the volume of 3383724

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is priced at $23.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.92 and reached a high price of $23.82, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.87. The stock touched a low price of $22.87.Recently in News on February 22, 2022, Newell Brands Announces Agreement to Repurchase $275 Million of its Shares from Icahn Enterprises. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that on February 21, 2022, it entered into an agreement to repurchase approximately $275 million of the company’s common shares beneficially owned by Carl C. Icahn and certain of his affiliates (“Icahn Enterprises”), at a purchase price of $25.86 per share, the closing price of Newell Brands’ common shares on February 18, 2022, the last trading day prior to the execution of the purchase agreement. Newell Brands will utilize cash on hand and its existing credit facility to fund the share repurchase. You can read further details here

Newell Brands Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.45 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $21.17 for the same time period, recorded on 02/07/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) full year performance was -2.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Newell Brands Inc. shares are logging -21.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.36 and $30.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3383724 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) recorded performance in the market was 8.42%, having the revenues showcasing 10.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.99B, as it employees total of 32000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.00, with a change in the price was noted +1.19. In a similar fashion, Newell Brands Inc. posted a movement of +5.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,360,468 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NWL is recording 1.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.19.

Technical breakdown of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Raw Stochastic average of Newell Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Newell Brands Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.81%, alongside a downfall of -2.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.29% during last recorded quarter.