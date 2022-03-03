Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is priced at $5.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.89 and reached a high price of $5.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.47. The stock touched a low price of $4.88.Recently in News on March 2, 2022, Vuzix Board of Directors Approves $25 Million Share Buyback Program. Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a $25 million share buyback program which expires on March 2, 2023 (the “Share Buyback Program”). Under the Share Buyback Program, shares of the Company’s common stock may be repurchased periodically in open market or privately negotiated transactions. The actual timing, manner, number, and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of Vuzix’s common stock, general market and economic conditions, applicable requirements, and other business considerations, all in compliance with the rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The Share Buyback Program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s sole discretion. The repurchase program will be executed consistent with the Company’s capital allocation strategy, which will continue to prioritize aggressive investments to grow the business. Based upon the closing price of Vuzix’s common stock on March 1, 2022, the Share Buyback Program would enable the Company to repurchase approximately 4 million shares, or about 6% of its outstanding shares should the program be completed as currently contemplated. You can read further details here

Vuzix Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.59 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $4.54 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) full year performance was -71.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vuzix Corporation shares are logging -82.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.54 and $32.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3451143 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) recorded performance in the market was -34.49%, having the revenues showcasing -47.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 353.58M, as it employees total of 99 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vuzix Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.14, with a change in the price was noted -4.45. In a similar fashion, Vuzix Corporation posted a movement of -43.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,892,022 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VUZI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vuzix Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.07%, alongside a downfall of -71.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.26% during last recorded quarter.