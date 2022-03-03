E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.36M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO), which is $9.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.265 after opening rate of $9.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.865 before closing at $9.02.Recently in News on January 21, 2022, E2open Announces a Stock Repurchase Plan of up to $100 Million. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a program for the repurchase of up to $100 million of E2open shares of Class A common stock over the next twelve months. E2open has approximately 301.4 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding as of January 10, 2022. You can read further details here

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.56 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $7.66 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) full year performance was -3.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares are logging -37.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.66 and $14.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3173280 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) recorded performance in the market was -18.56%, having the revenues showcasing -24.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.72B, as it employees total of 2436 workers.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.70, with a change in the price was noted -2.35. In a similar fashion, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -20.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,980,438 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ETWO is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.75%.

If we look into the earlier routines of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.20%, alongside a downfall of -3.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 14.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.71% during last recorded quarter.