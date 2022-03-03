Deere & Company (DE) market price of $377.85 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Deere & Company (DE), which is $377.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $381.22 after opening rate of $360.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $360.39 before closing at $375.98.Recently in News on February 28, 2022, John Deere Acquires Deere-Hitachi Factories, Begins New License and Supply Agreements with Hitachi. – John Deere (NYSE: DE) has acquired full ownership of three Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories and has begun new license and supply agreements with Hitachi Construction Machinery. Effective today, the two companies have ended their joint venture manufacturing and marketing agreements. You can read further details here

Deere & Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $399.73 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $326.75 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Deere & Company (DE) full year performance was 9.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Deere & Company shares are logging -5.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $320.50 and $400.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 935547 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Deere & Company (DE) recorded performance in the market was 9.65%, having the revenues showcasing 8.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.47B, as it employees total of 75550 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Deere & Company (DE)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Deere & Company a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 358.98, with a change in the price was noted +33.69. In a similar fashion, Deere & Company posted a movement of +9.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,830,832 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DE is recording 2.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.84.

Technical breakdown of Deere & Company (DE)

Raw Stochastic average of Deere & Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Deere & Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.54%, alongside a boost of 9.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.81% during last recorded quarter.