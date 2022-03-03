Buying a Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) is priced at $0.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.4359 and reached a high price of $0.51, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.43. The stock touched a low price of $0.4341.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, Neovasc to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 10, 2022. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 24, 2022) – Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) (TSX: NVCN), will report financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Neovasc’s President and Chief Executive Officer Fred Colen, and Chris Clark, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the company’s results at 4:30 pm EDT on March 10, 2022. You can read further details here

Neovasc Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6308 on 02/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.3904 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) full year performance was -60.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Neovasc Inc. shares are logging -66.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $1.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 503545 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) recorded performance in the market was 6.91%, having the revenues showcasing -30.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.94M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

Analysts verdict on Neovasc Inc. (NVCN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Neovasc Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5873, with a change in the price was noted -0.20. In a similar fashion, Neovasc Inc. posted a movement of -28.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 466,871 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NVCN is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Neovasc Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Neovasc Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.58%, alongside a downfall of -60.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.19% during last recorded quarter.