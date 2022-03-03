Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 543.58K

At the end of the latest market close, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) was valued at $14.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.22 while reaching the peak value of $14.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.20. The stock current value is $14.59.Recently in News on January 31, 2022, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Quarterly and Annual Increases in Coal Volumes, Revenues, Net Income and EBITDA; Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.25 Per Unit; and Provides Initial 2022 Guidance. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today reported increased financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Quarter” and “2021 Year”, respectively) as compared to the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Quarter” and “2020 Year”, respectively). You can read further details here

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.03 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $12.60 for the same time period, recorded on 02/25/22.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) full year performance was 143.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares are logging -2.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 173.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.33 and $15.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 938413 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) recorded performance in the market was 15.51%, having the revenues showcasing 42.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.81B, as it employees total of 2902 workers.

Analysts verdict on Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.27, with a change in the price was noted +2.96. In a similar fashion, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. posted a movement of +25.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 583,579 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARLP is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.42%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 68.59%, alongside a boost of 143.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.72% during last recorded quarter.