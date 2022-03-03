Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) was valued at $6.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.50 while reaching the peak value of $6.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.93. The stock current value is $6.10.Recently in News on February 23, 2022, Adagio Therapeutics Announces David Hering Appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: ADGI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed David Hering interim chief executive officer, effective immediately. Mr. Hering, who will also remain the company’s chief operating officer, succeeds Tillman Gerngross, Ph.D., who has resigned as CEO and director of Adagio. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -92.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.92 and $78.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2187505 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) recorded performance in the market was -15.98%, having the revenues showcasing -87.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 658.86M, as it employees total of 68 workers.

The Analysts eye on Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.94, with a change in the price was noted -25.30. In a similar fashion, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -80.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,873,279 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADGI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

Raw Stochastic average of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.06%.

Considering, the past performance of Adagio Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.98%. The shares increased approximately by -1.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -87.03% during last recorded quarter.