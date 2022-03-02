Why is Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) down -38.73% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) was valued at $0.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.82 while reaching the peak value of $0.87 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.80. The stock current value is $0.87.Recently in News on February 10, 2022, AVINO 2022 OUTLOOK – LOOKING FORWARD TO A PROSPEROUS YEAR; AND REVIEW OF 2021 MILESTONES ACHIEVED. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) (FSE: GV6) (“Avino” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide its outlook for 2022 and a recap of the highlights from 2021. You can read further details here

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9290 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $0.7000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) full year performance was -38.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares are logging -40.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $1.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 932421 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) recorded performance in the market was 1.05%, having the revenues showcasing -0.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 88.51M, as it employees total of 350 workers.

Specialists analysis on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8535, with a change in the price was noted +0.07. In a similar fashion, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. posted a movement of +8.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 530,124 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASM is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Raw Stochastic average of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.77%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.71%, alongside a downfall of -38.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.76% during last recorded quarter.