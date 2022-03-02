This is to seal it as Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) shares are up 19.86% from its 52-week low

For the readers interested in the stock health of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN). It is currently valued at $28.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $29.13, after setting-off with the price of $28.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $28.17 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $28.41.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, Elanco Animal Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results. Full year 2021 revenue was $4,765 million, an increase of 46 percent, including $1,311 million of incremental revenue from Bayer Animal Health products in 2021. Full year 2021 earnings per share (EPS) was $(0.97) (reported), or $1.05 (adjusted). You can read further details here

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.13 on 03/01/22, with the lowest value was $24.15 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) full year performance was -10.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares are logging -22.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.15 and $37.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5828565 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) recorded performance in the market was 1.97%, having the revenues showcasing -4.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.70B, as it employees total of 9400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.22, with a change in the price was noted -3.75. In a similar fashion, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated posted a movement of -11.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,096,772 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELAN is recording 0.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.82.

Technical rundown of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.69%.

Considering, the past performance of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.46%, alongside a downfall of -10.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.14% during last recorded quarter.