OceanPal Inc. (OP): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of OceanPal Inc. (OP), which is $0.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.50 after opening rate of $0.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.4701 before closing at $0.48.Recently in News on March 2, 2022, OceanPal Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that, it has entered into a time charter contract with Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. for its Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso. The gross charter rate is US$24,500 per day minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum ninety (90) days up to maximum August 5, 2022. The charter is expected to commence on March 9, 2022. The m/v Calipso is currently chartered, as previously announced, at a gross charter rate of US$17,850 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OceanPal Inc. shares are logging -95.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $12.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2278191 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OceanPal Inc. (OP) recorded performance in the market was -76.59%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.19M.

Market experts do have their say about OceanPal Inc. (OP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OceanPal Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Raw Stochastic average of OceanPal Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of OceanPal Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.59%. The shares 0.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.96% in the period of the last 30 days.