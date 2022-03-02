Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) was valued at $6.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.30 while reaching the peak value of $6.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.18. The stock current value is $6.10.Recently in News on March 1, 2022, Nextdoor Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Nextdoor will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss these results and outlook. A live webcast of our fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release call will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Nextdoor’s Investor Relations website located at investors.nextdoor.com. After the live event, the audio recording for the webcast can be accessed on the same website for approximately one year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -67.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.87 and $18.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3485831 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) recorded performance in the market was -20.91%, having the revenues showcasing -46.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 492.67M, as it employees total of 510 workers.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.66, with a change in the price was noted -3.83. In a similar fashion, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -38.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,140,485 in trading volumes.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.46%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.91%. The shares increased approximately by 2.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.16% during last recorded quarter.