Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) was valued at $0.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.40 while reaching the peak value of $0.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.40. The stock current value is $0.45.Recently in News on February 23, 2022, Gold Standard Ventures Reports Robust Feasibility Study for South Railroad Project With a Peer Leading 62% After-Tax IRR and 1.6 Year Payback at Spot Gold Prices. (all figures in US$, unless stated otherwise). You can read further details here

Gold Standard Ventures Corp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4850 on 01/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.3707 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) full year performance was -29.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares are logging -34.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $0.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 800533 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) recorded performance in the market was 1.56%, having the revenues showcasing -6.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 196.71M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4427, with a change in the price was noted +0.01. In a similar fashion, Gold Standard Ventures Corp posted a movement of +3.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 673,775 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GSV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Standard Ventures Corp in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Gold Standard Ventures Corp, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.74%, alongside a downfall of -29.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by 16.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.64% during last recorded quarter.