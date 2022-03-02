Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $13.49

At the end of the latest market close, Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) was valued at $11.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.00 while reaching the peak value of $11.435 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.95. The stock current value is $11.06.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, Eldorado Gold Reports Strong 2021 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results; Meets 2021 Production and Cost Guidance; and Delivers on Key Organic Growth Projects. Eldorado Gold Corporation, (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) today reports the Company’s financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. For further information please see the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile. You can read further details here

Eldorado Gold Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.44 on 03/01/22, with the lowest value was $8.36 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) full year performance was 3.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eldorado Gold Corporation shares are logging -10.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.45 and $12.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1188807 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) recorded performance in the market was 21.28%, having the revenues showcasing 25.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.00B, as it employees total of 4518 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.49, with a change in the price was noted +2.75. In a similar fashion, Eldorado Gold Corporation posted a movement of +32.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,127,118 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EGO is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical breakdown of Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)

Raw Stochastic average of Eldorado Gold Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.92%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Eldorado Gold Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.48%, alongside a boost of 3.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.17% during last recorded quarter.