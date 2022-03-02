Cyren Ltd. (CYRN): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN). It is currently valued at $6.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.60, after setting-off with the price of $5.45. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.85.Recently in News on February 25, 2022, Cyren Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements. Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it received formal notification from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share. Nasdaq Staff made this determination of compliance after the Company’s bid price closed above $1.00 per share for the prior 10 consecutive business days. You can read further details here

Cyren Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.12 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.98 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) full year performance was -67.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyren Ltd. shares are logging -69.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 227.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.98 and $21.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8493017 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) recorded performance in the market was 11.05%, having the revenues showcasing -17.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.56M, as it employees total of 203 workers.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.93, with a change in the price was noted -3.25. In a similar fashion, Cyren Ltd. posted a movement of -33.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,072,101 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYRN is recording 0.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cyren Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cyren Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.05%, alongside a downfall of -67.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 183.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by 40.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.01% during last recorded quarter.