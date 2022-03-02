Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) was valued at $0.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.47 while reaching the peak value of $0.93 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.44. The stock current value is $0.55.Recently in News on February 28, 2022, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Announces Next Generation DRAKE PEG Encoder Line. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of telecommunications, broadband and fiber optic transmission technologies, today announced the introduction of their next generation of IP video encoders, the DRAKE PEG 2+. Expanding on the best-selling DRAKE PEG PLUS product line, the Drake PEG 2+ is an advanced two-channel video encoder focused on the Public, Education and Government (PEG) and House of Worship market segments. The DRAKE PEG 2+ brings HEVC and Adaptive Bit-Rate (ABR) encoding technology to the PEG product line along with SRT technology for open internet based backhaul of video and audio. You can read further details here

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9300 on 03/01/22, with the lowest value was $0.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) full year performance was -66.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares are logging -71.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $1.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17451817 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) recorded performance in the market was -6.78%, having the revenues showcasing -47.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.34M, as it employees total of 161 workers.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7515, with a change in the price was noted -0.56. In a similar fashion, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. posted a movement of -50.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 367,069 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BDR is recording 0.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.46%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.00%, alongside a downfall of -66.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.12% during last recorded quarter.