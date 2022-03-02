Analysts Mean recommendation for Tenneco Inc. (TEN) was 2.70: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tenneco Inc. (TEN), which is $19.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.25 after opening rate of $19.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.97 before closing at $19.28.Recently in News on February 23, 2022, Tenneco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results. Strong performance delivers lower net debt and improved net leverage ratio. You can read further details here

Tenneco Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.50 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $9.51 for the same time period, recorded on 02/14/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) full year performance was 65.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tenneco Inc. shares are logging -16.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.51 and $22.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5275496 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tenneco Inc. (TEN) recorded performance in the market was 68.50%, having the revenues showcasing 73.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.56B, as it employees total of 73000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tenneco Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.27, with a change in the price was noted +4.88. In a similar fashion, Tenneco Inc. posted a movement of +34.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,285,196 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Tenneco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.60%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tenneco Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 68.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.74%, alongside a boost of 65.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 90.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by 88.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 73.88% during last recorded quarter.