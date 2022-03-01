ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT), which is $0.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.185 after opening rate of $0.1607 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1585 before closing at $0.16.Recently in News on February 15, 2022, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces Closing of $5 Million Registered Direct Offering. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 2,500 shares of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock and 2,500 shares of Series G Convertible Preferred Stock for gross proceeds of $5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The shares of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 12,500,000 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.20 per share. The shares of Series G Convertible Preferred Stock have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 12,500,000 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.20 per share. You can read further details here

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1379 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) full year performance was -84.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares are logging -86.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $1.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10518508 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) recorded performance in the market was -51.04%, having the revenues showcasing -55.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.65M, as it employees total of 52 workers.

The Analysts eye on ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3850, with a change in the price was noted -0.32. In a similar fashion, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. posted a movement of -64.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,305,069 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TBLT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT)

Raw Stochastic average of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.76%.

Considering, the past performance of ToughBuilt Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.76%, alongside a downfall of -84.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.68% during last recorded quarter.