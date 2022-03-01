Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS), which is $0.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.29 after opening rate of $0.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.201 before closing at $0.21.Recently in News on February 15, 2022, Senmiao Technology Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results. Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao”) (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced financial results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Additional information regarding Senmiao’s results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, can be found in the quarterly report on Form 10-Q that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2022. You can read further details here

Senmiao Technology Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4099 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1567 for the same time period, recorded on 02/22/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) full year performance was -83.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Senmiao Technology Limited shares are logging -83.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.16 and $1.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1366611 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) recorded performance in the market was -29.70%, having the revenues showcasing -55.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.04M, as it employees total of 327 workers.

Analysts verdict on Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Senmiao Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4758, with a change in the price was noted -0.34. In a similar fashion, Senmiao Technology Limited posted a movement of -56.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 569,205 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIHS is recording 3.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.68.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Senmiao Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.53%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Senmiao Technology Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.70%, alongside a downfall of -83.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.67% during last recorded quarter.