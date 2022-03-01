Rio Tinto Group (RIO): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rio Tinto Group (RIO). It is currently valued at $80.53. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $79.14, after setting-off with the price of $77.16. Company’s stock value dipped to $77.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $78.58.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, Rio Tinto Board Change. Hinda Gharbi has notified the Board of her intention to step down as a non-executive director of Rio Tinto at the conclusion of the Rio Tinto plc AGM on 8 April 2022. Ms Gharbi, who has served on the Rio Tinto Board since 2020, is stepping down in order to concentrate on joining Bureau Veritas, initially as Chief Operating Officer and transitioning in 2023 to the position of Chief Executive Officer. You can read further details here

Rio Tinto Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $81.45 on 03/01/22, with the lowest value was $66.42 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) full year performance was -9.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rio Tinto Group shares are logging -14.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $59.58 and $93.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2708606 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rio Tinto Group (RIO) recorded performance in the market was 17.39%, having the revenues showcasing 26.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 124.36B, as it employees total of 49000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Rio Tinto Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 68.82, with a change in the price was noted +13.94. In a similar fashion, Rio Tinto Group posted a movement of +20.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,970,020 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIO is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Technical breakdown of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Rio Tinto Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rio Tinto Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.63%, alongside a downfall of -9.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.07% during last recorded quarter.