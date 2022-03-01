Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is priced at $0.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.34 and reached a high price of $0.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.35. The stock touched a low price of $0.33.Recently in News on February 28, 2022, Northern Dynasty: Economic Contribution Assessment Study for Alaska’s Pebble Project Shows Project Could Support Thousands of Jobs and Billions of Dollars of Economic Impact Annually While Reducing the Need for the U.S. to Import Copper to Meet its Green Energy Goals. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) announces it has released a comprehensive study authored by IHS Markit, a leading global source of critical information and insight, entitled ‘Economic Contribution Assessment of the Proposed Pebble Project to the US national and state economies.’ Commissioned by the Company, the IHS Markit report is an independent expert study that provides a detailed review of the significant economic benefits the proposed Pebble Project would have both nationally and at the state level, particularly for Alaskans. The report focuses on two potential scenarios – the Proposed Project and the Production Year 5 Potential Expansion with Gold Plant scenario[1] – consistent with those presented in the Company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (the “2021 PEA”), the results of which were first published on September 9, 2021. More information on the Economic Contribution Assessment study can be found on the Company’s website at the following link (https: You can read further details here

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.3649 on 03/01/22, with the lowest value was $0.2900 for the same time period, recorded on 02/07/22.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) full year performance was -55.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares are logging -57.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.29 and $0.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1890884 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) recorded performance in the market was 6.96%, having the revenues showcasing -9.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 180.37M.

Market experts do have their say about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3688, with a change in the price was noted -0.05. In a similar fashion, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. posted a movement of -12.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,124,838 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NAK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.86%, alongside a downfall of -55.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.14% during last recorded quarter.