Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

At the end of the latest market close, Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) was valued at $14.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.19 while reaching the peak value of $14.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.31. The stock current value is $13.52.Recently in News on February 23, 2022, Fossil Group, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The call can be accessed live on the Company’s investor relations website at www.fossilgroup.com/investors and will also be archived for replay. You can read further details here

Fossil Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.46 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $9.38 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) full year performance was -19.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fossil Group Inc. shares are logging -32.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.85 and $20.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 560013 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) recorded performance in the market was 31.39%, having the revenues showcasing 10.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 695.74M, as it employees total of 7500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.90, with a change in the price was noted +1.26. In a similar fashion, Fossil Group Inc. posted a movement of +10.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 798,873 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FOSL is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Technical breakdown of Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL)

Raw Stochastic average of Fossil Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Fossil Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.22%, alongside a downfall of -19.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.73% during last recorded quarter.