Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)

For the readers interested in the stock health of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD). It is currently valued at $2.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.80, after setting-off with the price of $2.34. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.31 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.15.Recently in News on February 16, 2022, G Medical Innovations Announces that More than 200,000 LiveNow At-Home COVID-19 PCR Tests are Now Available at 4,000+ Circle K Locations Nationally, with 300,000 More to Ship in the Coming Weeks. PCR collection kit tests provide 24–48-hour certified lab results and retail for $9.99. You can read further details here

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.74 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $1.68 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) full year performance was 1471.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd shares are logging -59.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 400.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $6.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 862621 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) recorded performance in the market was 64.67%, having the revenues showcasing 23.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.79M.

Market experts do have their say about G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.62, with a change in the price was noted +0.54. In a similar fashion, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd posted a movement of +24.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,557,869 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)

Raw Stochastic average of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.26%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.67%, alongside a boost of 1471.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.87% during last recorded quarter.