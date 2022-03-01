Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is priced at $0.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.63 and reached a high price of $0.6377, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.61. The stock touched a low price of $0.59.Recently in News on March 1, 2022, Check-Cap Ltd. Announces $10 Million Registered Direct Offering. Check-Cap Ltd. (the “Company” or “Check-Cap”) (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly, preparation-free screening test, to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer (CRC), today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 20,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 15,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares in a registered direct offering. Each ordinary share is being sold together with one warrant to purchase 0.75 ordinary share at a combined offering price of $0.50 per ordinary share and accompanying warrant. The warrants will have a term of five years following the date of issuance, be exercisable immediately and have an exercise price of $0.65 per ordinary share. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about March 3, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Check-Cap Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7000 on 02/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.3950 for the same time period, recorded on 03/01/22.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) full year performance was -57.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Check-Cap Ltd. shares are logging -91.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and -6.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.43 and $4.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8821096 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) recorded performance in the market was -8.94%, having the revenues showcasing -27.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.01M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Specialists analysis on Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Check-Cap Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7423, with a change in the price was noted -0.41. In a similar fashion, Check-Cap Ltd. posted a movement of -49.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,425,896 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHEK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)

Raw Stochastic average of Check-Cap Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.68%, alongside a downfall of -57.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.80% during last recorded quarter.