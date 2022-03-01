A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI)

At the end of the latest market close, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) was valued at $9.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.25 while reaching the peak value of $10.46 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.25. The stock current value is $10.40.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on March 17, 2022 to holders of record as of March 7, 2022. A distribution of $0.105 per unit has also been approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC, which is subject to the same payment and record dates. You can read further details here

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.46 on 02/28/22, with the lowest value was $6.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) full year performance was -13.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares are logging -31.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.11 and $15.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 883814 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) recorded performance in the market was 58.78%, having the revenues showcasing 53.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 430.56M, as it employees total of 125 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.59, with a change in the price was noted +2.07. In a similar fashion, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. posted a movement of +24.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 209,366 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI)

Raw Stochastic average of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.11%, alongside a downfall of -13.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.85% during last recorded quarter.