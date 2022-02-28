This is to seal it as Twitter Inc. (TWTR) shares are up 12.75% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Twitter Inc. (TWTR) was valued at $34.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $35.12 while reaching the peak value of $35.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $34.13. The stock current value is $35.29.Recently in News on February 23, 2022, Twitter Prices Offering of Senior Notes. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced the pricing of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). The Notes are being offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on February 25, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Interest on the Notes will be payable in cash semi-annually in arrears, beginning on September 1, 2022. You can read further details here

Twitter Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.69 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $31.30 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) full year performance was -54.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Twitter Inc. shares are logging -56.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.30 and $80.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15365143 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Twitter Inc. (TWTR) recorded performance in the market was -18.35%, having the revenues showcasing -25.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.01B, as it employees total of 7500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.04, with a change in the price was noted -23.10. In a similar fashion, Twitter Inc. posted a movement of -39.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 17,786,844 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TWTR is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Twitter Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Twitter Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.64%, alongside a downfall of -54.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.74% during last recorded quarter.