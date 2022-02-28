Take note of this Trade Activity: Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), which is $67.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $63.99 after opening rate of $63.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $60.81 before closing at $63.43.Recently in News on February 23, 2022, RJ Scaringe to Participate in the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference 2022. On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 3:00 pm ET Rivian’s founder, Chairman and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in a virtual fireside chat with auto analyst Rod Lache at the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares are logging -62.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.00 and $179.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7971296 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) recorded performance in the market was -38.83%, having the revenues showcasing -44.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.36B, as it employees total of 6274 workers.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) in the eye of market guru’s

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.46%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Rivian Automotive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.83%. The shares increased approximately by -2.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.77% during last recorded quarter.