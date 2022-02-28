Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is on the roll with an average volume of 9.84M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA), which is $2.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.70 after opening rate of $2.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.47 before closing at $2.67.Recently in News on February 27, 2022, Society Pass (SoPa) Adds Vietnam’s Handycart To Its Next-Generation Digital Ecosystem and Loyalty Platform. via NewMediaWire — Society Pass Incorporated (SoPa) (Nasdaq: “SOPA”), a leading Southeast Asian data-driven loyalty platform today, announced that it has acquired Dream Space Trading Company Limited (“Dream Space”), the operator of Handycart, a leading online grocery delivery service based in Hanoi, Vietnam. The newly acquired company will be integrated into SoPa’s F&B delivery vertical with SoPa’s existing merchant software platform #HOTTAB. Handycart founder and CEO, Seo Jun Ho, has been named Head of the new Business Unit managing both Handycart and #HOTTAB in Vietnam. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Society Pass Incorporated shares are logging -96.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.18 and $77.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 922592 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) recorded performance in the market was -75.89%, having the revenues showcasing -80.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.79M.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Society Pass Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Society Pass Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.35%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Society Pass Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.89%. The shares increased approximately by -23.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -50.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -80.94% during last recorded quarter.