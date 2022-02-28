Smart Sand Inc. (SND): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Smart Sand Inc. (SND). It is currently valued at $3.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.25, after setting-off with the price of $2.79. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.74 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.76.Recently in News on February 23, 2022, Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call. Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call for investors on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss recent events and the results. Chuck Young, the Company’s chief executive officer, Lee Beckelman, the Company’s chief financial officer and John Young, the Company’s chief operating officer, will host the call. You can read further details here

Smart Sand Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.25 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $1.77 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) full year performance was -1.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Smart Sand Inc. shares are logging -22.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.73 and $4.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1379397 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Smart Sand Inc. (SND) recorded performance in the market was 80.90%, having the revenues showcasing 63.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 124.90M, as it employees total of 228 workers.

Analysts verdict on Smart Sand Inc. (SND)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Smart Sand Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.13, with a change in the price was noted +0.66. In a similar fashion, Smart Sand Inc. posted a movement of +25.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 111,832 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SND is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Smart Sand Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Smart Sand Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.44%, alongside a downfall of -1.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.45% during last recorded quarter.