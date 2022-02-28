Reason’s why Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $23.00

For the readers interested in the stock health of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). It is currently valued at $0.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.84, after setting-off with the price of $0.709. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.62.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, Mullen Automotive Featured by WardsAuto™; Company’s Hybrid Retail Model, EVs, Manufacturing and Battery Tech Highlighted. Christie Schweinsberg from industry-leading publication WardsAuto™ recently visited Mullen Automotive and interviewed top Mullen executives, who discussed the Company’s innovative hybrid retail model, the Mullen FIVE EV crossover, manufacturing plans, battery technology and more. You can read further details here

Mullen Automotive Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.8600 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) full year performance was -93.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mullen Automotive Inc. shares are logging -95.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $15.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 105848746 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) recorded performance in the market was -86.85%, having the revenues showcasing -92.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.60M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mullen Automotive Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.0946, with a change in the price was noted -7.00. In a similar fashion, Mullen Automotive Inc. posted a movement of -91.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,825,625 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Mullen Automotive Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -93.52%, alongside a downfall of -93.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -11.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -78.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -92.19% during last recorded quarter.