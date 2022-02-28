NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) was valued at $1.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.6401 while reaching the peak value of $1.6401 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.47. The stock current value is $1.96.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, NeuroSense Therapeutics to Present at American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics Annual Meeting on March 3rd. Presentation title: Breaking the Paradigm – PrimeC as a Novel Approach to ALS Therapy. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. shares are logging -58.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $4.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10078872 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) recorded performance in the market was -38.62%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.30M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRSN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.05%.

If we look into the earlier routines of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.62%. The shares increased approximately by -6.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.34% in the period of the last 30 days.