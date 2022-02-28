Lufax Holding Ltd (LU): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), which is $6.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.76 after opening rate of $6.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.47 before closing at $6.60.Recently in News on November 9, 2021, Lufax Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Lufax Holding Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.86 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $4.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) full year performance was -56.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lufax Holding Ltd shares are logging -59.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.19 and $16.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4518888 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) recorded performance in the market was 17.23%, having the revenues showcasing -3.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.37B, as it employees total of 87240 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.06, with a change in the price was noted -0.49. In a similar fashion, Lufax Holding Ltd posted a movement of -6.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,902,916 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LU is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lufax Holding Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.48%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lufax Holding Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.40%, alongside a downfall of -56.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.65% during last recorded quarter.