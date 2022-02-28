Here is what you need to look for: Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) is priced at $16.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.62 and reached a high price of $16.17, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.59. The stock touched a low price of $13.25.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, Kura Oncology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results. – Patient enrollment continues in KOMET-001 Phase 1b study of ziftomenib (KO-539) in AML –. You can read further details here

Kura Oncology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.17 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $11.49 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) full year performance was -42.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kura Oncology Inc. shares are logging -50.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.49 and $32.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 876707 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) recorded performance in the market was 15.21%, having the revenues showcasing 15.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 971.03M, as it employees total of 116 workers.

Analysts verdict on Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kura Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.08, with a change in the price was noted -2.87. In a similar fashion, Kura Oncology Inc. posted a movement of -15.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 787,321 in trading volumes.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Kura Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Kura Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.88%, alongside a downfall of -42.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.05% during last recorded quarter.