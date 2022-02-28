Gear up for the change! BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has hit the volume of 788072

For the readers interested in the stock health of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI). It is currently valued at $6.06. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.44, after setting-off with the price of $5.88. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.33 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.50.Recently in News on February 22, 2022, BigBear.ai Expands Leadership Team to Strengthen Product Development and Research. Todd Hughes Appointed SVP of Technology and Research; Dan Jones Appointed SVP of Products. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares are logging -40.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.45 and $10.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 788072 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) recorded performance in the market was 7.07%, having the revenues showcasing -39.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 745.62M, as it employees total of 633 workers.

The Analysts eye on BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.68, with a change in the price was noted -3.80. In a similar fashion, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -38.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 355,680 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BBAI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

Raw Stochastic average of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.47%.

Considering, the past performance of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.07%. The shares increased approximately by 16.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.22% during last recorded quarter.