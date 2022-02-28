Alcoa Corporation (AA): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Alcoa Corporation (AA) was valued at $77.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $73.11 while reaching the peak value of $78.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $71.781. The stock current value is $78.98.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, Alcoa Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend. Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock, to be paid on March 24, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2022. You can read further details here

Alcoa Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $80.57 on 02/28/22, with the lowest value was $53.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Alcoa Corporation (AA) full year performance was 217.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alcoa Corporation shares are logging -1.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 234.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.64 and $80.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3443741 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alcoa Corporation (AA) recorded performance in the market was 30.66%, having the revenues showcasing 54.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.71B, as it employees total of 12200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Alcoa Corporation (AA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.08, with a change in the price was noted +30.37. In a similar fashion, Alcoa Corporation posted a movement of +61.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,325,058 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AA is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Technical breakdown of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Raw Stochastic average of Alcoa Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Alcoa Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 87.95%, alongside a boost of 217.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.28% during last recorded quarter.