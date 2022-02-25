The countdown is on: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is priced at $86.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $82.675 and reached a high price of $86.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $84.65. The stock touched a low price of $82.36.Recently in News on February 9, 2022, Cognizant selected by Volvo Cars for Finance & Accounting and Procurement Business Process Services. – Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today that it has renewed its contract agreement with Volvo Cars to provide finance and accounting (F&A), and procurement services. The agreement covers the car maker’s global accounts payable and accounts receivable, direct and indirect procurement and logistics services. You can read further details here

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $92.44 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $80.97 for the same time period, recorded on 01/26/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) full year performance was 17.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares are logging -6.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $66.19 and $92.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3855489 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) recorded performance in the market was -2.98%, having the revenues showcasing 6.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.92B, as it employees total of 330600 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 82.85, with a change in the price was noted +10.81. In a similar fashion, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation posted a movement of +14.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,790,317 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTSH is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical rundown of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Raw Stochastic average of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.10%.

Considering, the past performance of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.09%, alongside a boost of 17.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.59% during last recorded quarter.