Here is why Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.59%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX). It is currently valued at $45.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $45.91, after setting-off with the price of $40.92. Company’s stock value dipped to $40.80 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $43.38.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, Six Flags Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Performance. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today reported attendance of 6 million guests and total revenue of $317 million for fourth quarter 2021. Results for fourth quarter and full year 2021 are not directly comparable to the same prior-year periods due to the company’s COVID-19 related suspension of operations and operating restrictions that began in mid-March 2020. The company believes it is most relevant to compare its results in 2021 to the same periods in 2019. You can read further details here

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.24 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $36.32 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) full year performance was 4.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares are logging -11.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.75 and $51.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3693998 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) recorded performance in the market was 7.07%, having the revenues showcasing 13.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.99B, as it employees total of 1950 workers.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 41.81, with a change in the price was noted unch. In a similar fashion, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation posted a movement of unch for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,482,958 in trading volumes.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.47%, alongside a boost of 4.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.78% during last recorded quarter.