Data Storage Corporation (DTST): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, Data Storage Corporation (DTST) was valued at $2.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.75 while reaching the peak value of $3.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.66. The stock current value is $3.48.Recently in News on February 4, 2022, Data Storage Corporation to Present at MicroCap Rodeo’s Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference on Wednesday, February 9. Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster-recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) protection, IBM Power infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), cyber-security and data analytics solutions, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at The MicroCap Rodeo’s 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference, which is being held virtually on February 8 – 11, 2022. You can read further details here

Data Storage Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) full year performance was -72.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Data Storage Corporation shares are logging -80.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.81 and $17.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2045052 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Data Storage Corporation (DTST) recorded performance in the market was 13.73%, having the revenues showcasing -8.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.91M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Specialists analysis on Data Storage Corporation (DTST)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Data Storage Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.60, with a change in the price was noted -0.83. In a similar fashion, Data Storage Corporation posted a movement of -19.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 650,880 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DTST is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: Data Storage Corporation (DTST)

Raw Stochastic average of Data Storage Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.06%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.31%, alongside a downfall of -72.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.42% during last recorded quarter.