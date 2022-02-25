Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA), which is $0.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.4799 after opening rate of $0.4235 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.4235 before closing at $0.48.Recently in News on February 16, 2022, Calithera to Participate in the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage, precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Susan Molineaux, Ph.D., the company’s founder, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17 at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live presentation. You can read further details here

Calithera Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7433 on 01/31/22, with the lowest value was $0.3900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) full year performance was -84.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -85.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $3.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 984814 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) recorded performance in the market was -32.05%, having the revenues showcasing -48.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.67M, as it employees total of 94 workers.

Analysts verdict on Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Calithera Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9775, with a change in the price was noted -1.61. In a similar fashion, Calithera Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -78.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,900,524 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CALA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Calithera Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.03%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Calithera Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.60%, alongside a downfall of -84.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.43% during last recorded quarter.